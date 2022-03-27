Brenda Kay Smith Bullock
Dec. 22, 1939 - March 21, 2022
Brenda Kay Smith Bullock met her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2022, in Waco, Texas, at the age of 82.
Born December 22, 1939, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, she is survived by her two sons, Jefferson B. Bullock of Humble, Texas, and Bradley H. Bullock and wife, Shannon, of Waco; three grandchildren, Olivia Bullock, Charlotte Bullock, and Andrew Bullock; sister and brother-in-law, Ralph and Jimmy Bee Bohannon of Tyler, Texas; niece and nephew, Kelli Fitzwater husband, Mike, and Mitch Bohannon and wife, Noelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. and Leona May (Pat) Smith; and sister, Evva Smith of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Brenda graduated from Lake Charles High School (1957) and Baylor University with Batchelor of Science in home economics; she received a master's degree from McNeese State University (special education/guidance and counseling). She was a special education/home economics teacher for Calcasieu Parrish School system for many years and spent thirty years as a Mary Kay Cosmetics Senior Sales Director. Brenda was a member of Trinty Baptist Church in Lake Charles for many years.
Brenda enjoyed cooking and sewing much of her life, she was a devoted mother and doting grandmother.
A private ceremony will be held in Waco on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.