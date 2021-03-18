Brenda Fetsch
April 15, 1944 - March 13, 2021
Brenda Fetsch, 76, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence. A visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Graveside Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at St. Mary's Cemetery near West, with Rev. Timothy Vaverek officiating. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are encouraged at all services.
Brenda was born April 15, 1944, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Benjamin and Opal (Perkins) Harrison. She was raised in Goree, Texas, and was a graduate of Goree High School. On February 23, 1963, she was united in marriage to Norbert in Rhineland. Brenda was a very faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. She was a religious education coordinator at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead for 27 years. Brenda enjoyed quilting, gardening and her grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Sam Harrison; and a sister, Mona Duwe.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 58 years, Norbert Fetsch of Bellmead; her children, Melonie Caster and husband, David, of Bedford, Michael Fetsch and wife, Lisa, of Bellmead, Julie McIntyre and husband, Truman, of Mansfield, Rachael Gilboy and husband, Brendan, of Chicago, IL, and Adam Fetsch and wife, Laura, of Axtell; 19 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; five brothers, David Harrison and wife, Charlotte, Joe Harrison, Donnie Harrison and wife, Pam, Kelly Harrison, and Bruce Harrison; four sisters, Dorothy Nowell, Barbara Loudamy, Mary Ann Hill and husband, Tommy, Patsy Humphrey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Trae Caster, Truman McIntyre, Aaron Fetsch, Wyatt Caster, Justin McIntyre, Vincent Gilboy, Patrick Gilboy, Sam McIntyre, and A.J. Fetsch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph CCD Building Fund or The Shaken Baby Alliance. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.