Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Fetsch
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
Brenda Fetsch

April 15, 1944 - March 13, 2021

Brenda Fetsch, 76, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence. A visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Graveside Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at St. Mary's Cemetery near West, with Rev. Timothy Vaverek officiating. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are encouraged at all services.

Brenda was born April 15, 1944, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Benjamin and Opal (Perkins) Harrison. She was raised in Goree, Texas, and was a graduate of Goree High School. On February 23, 1963, she was united in marriage to Norbert in Rhineland. Brenda was a very faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. She was a religious education coordinator at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead for 27 years. Brenda enjoyed quilting, gardening and her grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Sam Harrison; and a sister, Mona Duwe.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 58 years, Norbert Fetsch of Bellmead; her children, Melonie Caster and husband, David, of Bedford, Michael Fetsch and wife, Lisa, of Bellmead, Julie McIntyre and husband, Truman, of Mansfield, Rachael Gilboy and husband, Brendan, of Chicago, IL, and Adam Fetsch and wife, Laura, of Axtell; 19 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; five brothers, David Harrison and wife, Charlotte, Joe Harrison, Donnie Harrison and wife, Pam, Kelly Harrison, and Bruce Harrison; four sisters, Dorothy Nowell, Barbara Loudamy, Mary Ann Hill and husband, Tommy, Patsy Humphrey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Honorary pallbearers are Trae Caster, Truman McIntyre, Aaron Fetsch, Wyatt Caster, Justin McIntyre, Vincent Gilboy, Patrick Gilboy, Sam McIntyre, and A.J. Fetsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph CCD Building Fund or The Shaken Baby Alliance. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Mar
20
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery near West
TX
Apr
24
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Aderhold Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aderhold Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sad to hear this! Brenda was one of a kind! Condolences to her family !!
Mary Ochoa Bury
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Just know she is looking down on you from the happier side of forever. DeaAnn and David Dees
David and Dea Ann Dees
March 20, 2021
We will keep your family in our prayers during this difficult time.
Angela Crow Jones, Bluebonnet Health Services
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results