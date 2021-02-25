Brenda Ruth McGregor
Feb. 6, 1954 - Feb. 22, 2021
Brenda Ruth Battles McGregor died at Hillsboro, TX, on February 22, 2021. She was born at Port Lavaca, TX, on February 6, 1954, to Lenita Ruth Green Battles and Luther Varnell Battles. Brenda graduated from Waco High School in 1972, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming princess. She later received her AA degree from McLennan Community College and her Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas A&M University in the Centennial Class of 1976. She did post graduate work at Tarleton State University. Brenda married Frank Bobbitt McGregor Jr. in 1974. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage. To their union was born Jason Bobbitt McGregor and Aaron Lee McGregor.
Brenda was Past Matron of Hillsboro Chapter #769 Order of Eastern Star, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Monday Review Club. She was a prior recipient of the Liberty Bell Award from the Hill County Bar Association.
Brenda taught "Girls in Action" (GA's), Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church Hillsboro where she was a faithful member. In college, she worked for Comet Cleaners and Eckard's Drug in Waco and later as a teacher's aide in the Waco ISD at Barron and Kendrick Elementary Schools. After graduating from Texas A&M, she taught for 37 years at Sealy Elementary, First Baptist Christian School, Franklin Elementary School, and Hillsboro Elementary.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Varnell Battles. She is survived by her husband; two sons, Jason and wife, Dena, of Hamilton, and Aaron and wife, Kristin, of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Josy, Brazos, Haley, Amelia, and Mason McGregor. She is also survived by siblings, David Battles and wife, Paula, Gerald Battles and wife, Terrie, and Pamela Kellough; in-laws, Gene and Dusty Stribling, Doc Dwyer and Martha McGregor, and Annette Battles; faithful caregiver, Ana Estrada; and numerous nieces, and nephews; and a host of cousins, and other relations, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 26, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at First Baptist Church in Hillsboro. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.
The services will be livestreamed via Marshall and Marshall Facebook page and First Baptist Church Facebook page. Suggested donations to be made to First Baptist Christian School, P.O. Box 271, Hillsboro, TX 76645-0271 or Hillsboro ISD Education Foundation, at 121 E. Franklin St. Hillsboro, TX 76645, or charity of choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.