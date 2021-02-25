Menu
Brenda Ruth McGregor

Feb. 6, 1954 - Feb. 22, 2021

Brenda Ruth Battles McGregor died at Hillsboro, TX, on February 22, 2021. She was born at Port Lavaca, TX, on February 6, 1954, to Lenita Ruth Green Battles and Luther Varnell Battles. Brenda graduated from Waco High School in 1972, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming princess. She later received her AA degree from McLennan Community College and her Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas A&M University in the Centennial Class of 1976. She did post graduate work at Tarleton State University. Brenda married Frank Bobbitt McGregor Jr. in 1974. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage. To their union was born Jason Bobbitt McGregor and Aaron Lee McGregor.

Brenda was Past Matron of Hillsboro Chapter #769 Order of Eastern Star, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Monday Review Club. She was a prior recipient of the Liberty Bell Award from the Hill County Bar Association.

Brenda taught "Girls in Action" (GA's), Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church Hillsboro where she was a faithful member. In college, she worked for Comet Cleaners and Eckard's Drug in Waco and later as a teacher's aide in the Waco ISD at Barron and Kendrick Elementary Schools. After graduating from Texas A&M, she taught for 37 years at Sealy Elementary, First Baptist Christian School, Franklin Elementary School, and Hillsboro Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Varnell Battles. She is survived by her husband; two sons, Jason and wife, Dena, of Hamilton, and Aaron and wife, Kristin, of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Josy, Brazos, Haley, Amelia, and Mason McGregor. She is also survived by siblings, David Battles and wife, Paula, Gerald Battles and wife, Terrie, and Pamela Kellough; in-laws, Gene and Dusty Stribling, Doc Dwyer and Martha McGregor, and Annette Battles; faithful caregiver, Ana Estrada; and numerous nieces, and nephews; and a host of cousins, and other relations, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 26, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at First Baptist Church in Hillsboro. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.

The services will be livestreamed via Marshall and Marshall Facebook page and First Baptist Church Facebook page. Suggested donations to be made to First Baptist Christian School, P.O. Box 271, Hillsboro, TX 76645-0271 or Hillsboro ISD Education Foundation, at 121 E. Franklin St. Hillsboro, TX 76645, or charity of choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Feb
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church-Hillsboro
300 E. Franklin Street, Hillsboro, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
Prayers of comfort and love to you Bob and family as we all celebrate Brenda's life on earth and her new life with her Lord, a life free of pain and sickness. Thinking of you all.
Susan Weedon
March 1, 2021
I'm sorry very sorry for your loss. Please accept my deepest heartfelt condolences during this most difficult time and the days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you All
Dear Judge McGregor, So sorry to hear about your lost, Please accept on behalf of my wife and I our most deepest and sincere sympathy, Alex Rivera
Alex Rivera-Translator
February 27, 2021
I really did not spend time with Brenda, but I knew my cousin, Bobbitt. What I´ll always remember because I was at A&M, too, was Jason was born 7/7/77!
Janet Royder Bunge
February 27, 2021
Bobbitt and Family we are so saddened by this loss. Brenda was truly one of a kind and the sweetest woman i knew. I hate this for all of you and am grateful that we all KNOW beyond a shadow of a doubt that we will live in Perfection in Eternity. We love you so..
Becky Adkins
February 25, 2021
Miki Alvarado
February 25, 2021
Samantha Crain St. John
February 25, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Brenda was a great loving friend. We had some great times during our high school senior year. May God bless you Bob during this time and we will keep your family in our prayers.
Deborah and Ritchie Garrett
February 25, 2021
