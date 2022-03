Bret DavisJuly 14, 1959 - Sept. 11, 2021James Bret Davis, 62, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, surrounded by family.The family invites visitors to stop by Bellmead Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 16, to give your condolences and say your goodbyes.Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com