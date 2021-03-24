Menu
Brett Alan Kirstein
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
Brett Alan Kirstein

July 18, 1966 - March 10, 2021

Brett Kirstein died on March 10, 2021, in Dallas, from a sudden illness. His family will miss a selfless and devoted father and husband, and the community will miss a generous and enthusiastic servant. Everyone who knew Brett will miss his kindness and his bright smile. He was defined by his interest in those around him and his desire to participate in their lives.

Brett was born on July 18, 1966, in Richardson, Texas, and grew up in Waco, where he was an enthusiastic participant in everything from Little League to student council. He attended Richfield High School and then, following family tradition, he attended The University of Texas, where he graduated with a Master's in professional accounting. His years at UT were filled with activities where he enjoyed participating in Sigma Alpha Mu and student government.

Armed with his Master's in accounting, Brett began work for Arthur Andersen immediately after college. He soon began to focus on healthcare consulting, which became his life's work. In his most recent role, Brett served as Chief Revenue Officer for U.S. Renal Care, a national dialysis provider. It was a job he loved, because it gave him a chance to lead, to strategize, and to contribute to a wonderful team of colleagues whom he treasured.

Brett will be remembered for his passion for community service. As a young professional, he volunteered with Planned Parenthood and the Dallas Housing Crisis Center, but his real, lasting impact in Dallas will be felt in early childhood education and support.He volunteered for Head Start of Greater Dallas and ultimately served as its board chairman, then he began his work with Educational First Steps, a North Texas nonprofit supporting daycares for at-risk neighborhoods. For ten years, he was a dedicated board member of EFS, and he eventually served as Board Chair which he considered to be one of the greatest honors of his life.

Above all else, Brett was a phenomenal father to Graham and Duncan, and a devoted husband to Lillian. His boys were his pride and joy, and all his friends knew that whenever they saw him, Brett would share the news of their improv performances, or their latest shenanigans. He delighted in them as children and relished every opportunity to coach their teams or take them on campouts and, as they grew, he continued to follow their lives with glee as they both became college performers. In addition to Lillian, Duncan, and Graham, Brett is survived by his parents, Robert and Barbara Kirstein; his brother, Roger and sister-in-law, Diane Kirstein; his brother-in-law, Bill Fouche; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donations in Brett's memory may be made to the Communities Foundation of Texas: https://portal.cftexas.org/Kirsteinfamilyfund
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
I worked with Brett briefly in 2015, he was an absolute treasure to be around and to learn from. He ALWAYS spoke so glowingly of his family. He will be missed.
Mike Brennan
Work
February 2, 2022
This is such a huge loss to so very many wonderful people. Brett’s parents, Barbra and Bob are most special in my life. Millie
Millie
May 7, 2021
Lillian, I was so very sorry to hear of your devastating loss. Although I never had the privilege to meet Brett, I heard such warm and funny stories about him from you. The obituary is a beautiful tribute to him. My warm thoughts and prayers are with you all during such a difficult time. Words seem very inadequate right now. Hope to speak with you soon.
Kate Perrelli
May 6, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to the life of Brett. Condolences and thinking of your family often, Ann Whitley Wood and Family
Ann Whitley Wood
March 30, 2021
I was blessed to work with Brett at Andersen. I was so sad to hear of this loss. Brett was an outstanding individual who leaves a great legacy. It was always great to run into him from time to time in the neighborhood. I am so sorry for your loss Lillian and family.
Alex Danza
Coworker
March 28, 2021
A tragic loss for his parents, his family and for all those young children whose lives were impacted by the work Brett did.
With much love and deepest condolences to all, Millie Segal
Austin TX
Millie Segal
March 27, 2021
Lillian, There are no words. I am so sorry for your loss and know the pain that you are in. Sending love, Barbara
Barbara Zimmermann
March 27, 2021
Shocked & saddened to learn of Brett´s passing. As a teenager, he always had a smile on his face & a good conversation. My heart aches for all of you at this most difficult hour.
sherman steig
March 25, 2021
Kirstein Family, please accept my condolences on behalf of Housing Crisis Center Dallas. While I didn't have the opportunity to meet him, I am very grateful for his time given in support of our mission. I pray his spirit of service lives on in those surviving him.
Kelvin Brown
March 24, 2021
Lillian
So sorry to read of Brett's passing. Best wishes to you and your family.
Joe Werner
Joe Werner
March 24, 2021
