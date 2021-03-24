Brett Alan Kirstein
July 18, 1966 - March 10, 2021
Brett Kirstein died on March 10, 2021, in Dallas, from a sudden illness. His family will miss a selfless and devoted father and husband, and the community will miss a generous and enthusiastic servant. Everyone who knew Brett will miss his kindness and his bright smile. He was defined by his interest in those around him and his desire to participate in their lives.
Brett was born on July 18, 1966, in Richardson, Texas, and grew up in Waco, where he was an enthusiastic participant in everything from Little League to student council. He attended Richfield High School and then, following family tradition, he attended The University of Texas, where he graduated with a Master's in professional accounting. His years at UT were filled with activities where he enjoyed participating in Sigma Alpha Mu and student government.
Armed with his Master's in accounting, Brett began work for Arthur Andersen immediately after college. He soon began to focus on healthcare consulting, which became his life's work. In his most recent role, Brett served as Chief Revenue Officer for U.S. Renal Care, a national dialysis provider. It was a job he loved, because it gave him a chance to lead, to strategize, and to contribute to a wonderful team of colleagues whom he treasured.
Brett will be remembered for his passion for community service. As a young professional, he volunteered with Planned Parenthood and the Dallas Housing Crisis Center, but his real, lasting impact in Dallas will be felt in early childhood education and support.He volunteered for Head Start of Greater Dallas and ultimately served as its board chairman, then he began his work with Educational First Steps, a North Texas nonprofit supporting daycares for at-risk neighborhoods. For ten years, he was a dedicated board member of EFS, and he eventually served as Board Chair which he considered to be one of the greatest honors of his life.
Above all else, Brett was a phenomenal father to Graham and Duncan, and a devoted husband to Lillian. His boys were his pride and joy, and all his friends knew that whenever they saw him, Brett would share the news of their improv performances, or their latest shenanigans. He delighted in them as children and relished every opportunity to coach their teams or take them on campouts and, as they grew, he continued to follow their lives with glee as they both became college performers. In addition to Lillian, Duncan, and Graham, Brett is survived by his parents, Robert and Barbara Kirstein; his brother, Roger and sister-in-law, Diane Kirstein; his brother-in-law, Bill Fouche; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donations in Brett's memory may be made to the Communities Foundation of Texas: https://portal.cftexas.org/Kirsteinfamilyfund
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.