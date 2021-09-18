Menu
Brian Crayton
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Life Celebrations - Waco
2925 North 18th Street
Waco, TX
Brian Crayton

Nov. 15, 1981 - Sept. 7, 2021

Brian Keith Crayton, 39, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, September 19, at Brazos Park East (Gazebo area). A special memorial service will be held at North Athens Cemetery in Athens TX at Noon, September 25.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.
Serenity Life Celebrations - Waco
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS RENITA.
CAROLYN KAY HOWARD
October 1, 2021
It seems surreal that you´re gone. I´m so grateful for our friendship and that God saw it fit for us to cross paths. Thank you for always being there no matter what. I love you bro. Rest Easy B till we see each other again.
Dejon
September 19, 2021
Nephew B, you will always be forever missed but never be forgotten! Your words and memories will live on, Love you
T. Williams
September 19, 2021
