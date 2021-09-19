Menu
Buddy McAdams
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Buddy McAdams

Aug. 29, 1966 - Sept. 14, 2021

Buddy "Budman" McAdams, 55, passed away on September 14 in Waco.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th, Waco. Interment will follow under the direction of Lake Shore Funeral Home, Waco.

Buddy had a fun full life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, loud music, and hanging out with his friends and family whom he loved dearly. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.

Survivors include his wife, Loretta McAdams; children, Cody McAdams and wife, Brittany Smith, Nikki Plant and husband, Nathan Plant, and Ryan McAdams and wife, Chelsea McAdams; seven grandchildren, Logan McAdams, Jaxson McAdams, Madison Smith, Raidyn McAdams, Kolton McAdams, Bailey McAdams and Colby McAdams; his mother, Mary Hale and Olan Hale; siblings, Tina Martin and husband, Rick Martin, Tammy Connery and husband, Eddie Connery,Yolanda McAdams, Jenny Phillips, and many friends.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S 5th,, Waco., TX
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I haven't seen Buddy in years. I just heard of his passing and was very sorry to hear of your loss.
William Hurst
September 27, 2021
