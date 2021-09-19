Buddy McAdamsAug. 29, 1966 - Sept. 14, 2021Buddy "Budman" McAdams, 55, passed away on September 14 in Waco.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th, Waco. Interment will follow under the direction of Lake Shore Funeral Home, Waco.Buddy had a fun full life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, loud music, and hanging out with his friends and family whom he loved dearly. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.Survivors include his wife, Loretta McAdams; children, Cody McAdams and wife, Brittany Smith, Nikki Plant and husband, Nathan Plant, and Ryan McAdams and wife, Chelsea McAdams; seven grandchildren, Logan McAdams, Jaxson McAdams, Madison Smith, Raidyn McAdams, Kolton McAdams, Bailey McAdams and Colby McAdams; his mother, Mary Hale and Olan Hale; siblings, Tina Martin and husband, Rick Martin, Tammy Connery and husband, Eddie Connery,Yolanda McAdams, Jenny Phillips, and many friends.