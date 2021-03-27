Buddy Dale Young



July 17, 1937 - March 18, 2021



Buddy Dale Young was born July 17, 1937, in Drumright, Oklahoma, and passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A memorial service was held Saturday, March 20, at Sand Flat Baptist Church in Cleburne.



Buddy had a difficult early childhood. He overcame all of these early obstacles with God's help because God had a plan. He went on to share the gospel with countless others. His journey with the Lord led him to become a bi-vocational pastor. He pastored various churches over the years. People knew him as "Buddy, the Preacher Man."



Buddy loved to sing, study his Bible, and spend time with his family. While at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 18, Buddy saw the glory of God as Jesus welcomed him into heaven. His journey is just beginning though, because God has a wonderful plan for each of us!



Buddy Dale Young was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Beverley Lorraine Potter. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Claudine Young; eight children, Mark Young (Sherry), Cheryl Haines, Cathy Peacock (Steve), Chris Young (Karine), Patrick Potter (Lou Ann), Denice Warenskjold (Tony), Anne Foster, and Devohn Pugh (Jonathan). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.