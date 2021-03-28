Buford E. WestJune 4, 1951 - March 6, 2021Buford E. West, of Waco, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2021, at the age of 69, in Chilton, Texas. His battle with a serious medical condition in recent months showed his courage and faith in facing life challenges with a constant smile, despite the pain, Buford stayed strong until the end.Buford is survived by two sons and a daughter: Steve West, Sr., and wife, Shannon West, Keith West, Chelsea Oliver and husband, Gage Oliver. Seven grandchildren: Steven West, Jr. and wife, Victoria West, Destany West, Blake West, Kristopher West, Sydney West, Gage Rylan Oliver, and Ambree Oliver. One great-grandson, Joshua West. One brother, Ira West of Chilton, Texas; and two sisters, Betty Falsone of Bowie, Texas, and Shirley Maxey of Marlin, Texas and several nieces and nephews. Buford was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Laura Hale.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Waco Humane Society or Salvation Army.