Caleb was a very talented and heart warming young man. He loved the Lord with all his heart and he loved his family. He was dedicated to singing at local Nursing homes and various Christian events. Him and his sister were a really blessed duet in songs. May God continue to bless his parents and sister until eternity arrives and they reunite in heaven. Loving Sincerity, Mark and Debbie Donaldson

Mark Donaldson Friend June 18, 2021