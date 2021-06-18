To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of my favorites. Forever in our hearts. We miss your sweet smile. Wonderful family I got to meet from Ortho office. See you again one day for another big hug..
Susie Johnson
June 22, 2021
Dear Caleb! I can really see the resemblance to Bud in that photo! "What a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, and sing and shout the victory!" :-)
John Chamberlain
Friend
June 19, 2021
Remembering your awesome family. You are such a blessing to me.
Karen Quinn
June 18, 2021
Thankful for the blessing of knowing Caleb and you all.
The Weavers
June 18, 2021
So hard to believe it's been 18yrs....prayers for all of you as you remember your precious Caleb.
Marilyn Ann Winford
School
June 18, 2021
My honor and privilege to have known such a special young man, and grateful to have the sweet Morgan Family in my life. Thinking of Caleb and you all today
Cindy Atwell
Other
June 18, 2021
I never met Caleb, but have heard him sing and play piano. What a God-given talent. Bud, I have never seen a man handle such grief with such grace. May God be with you and your family.
Roger Meek
Family
June 18, 2021
Caleb was a very talented and heart warming young man. He loved the Lord with all his heart and he loved his family. He was dedicated to singing at local Nursing homes and various Christian events. Him and his sister were a really blessed duet in songs. May God continue to bless his parents and sister until eternity arrives and they reunite in heaven.
Loving Sincerity,
Mark and Debbie Donaldson
Mark Donaldson
Friend
June 18, 2021
Remembering you and your family. Love you and God Bless you Lena and the Smith Family