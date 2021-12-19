Menu
Calvin Hathaway Adams Jr.
Calvin Hathaway Adams, Jr.

Dec 17, 1921 - Feb 8, 2009

To the Glory of God and in Loving Memory



One hundred years since the birth of the treasured son of Calvin H. "Bud" and Ethel Vinson Adams; the baby brother of Willie Ruth Adams; the devoted husband of 62 years to Mildred Cannamore Adams...our beloved and precious father.

Today, and every day, we remember and celebrate the life you chose to live, the sacrifices freely made, the love lavishly shared...a life and legacy of love, integrity, joy, faithfulness.

Happy 100th Birthday, Daddy!



"I thank my God every time I remember you." Philippians 1:3 NIV
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
Marilyn, I absolutely remember your parents and all of you. Think about y'all every time I drive by the church on Memorial. I sent you a Facebook message. Thanks for your note.
Donna Adams Zemanek
Family
December 22, 2021
Hello, I always appreciate you remembering your parents the way you do. I just realized that I might be able to reach out to you through this portal. Our parents were friends, Fred (Buster) And Louella Horn. I wondered if y´all have any memories of our parents? if you would like to contact me I´d love to hear from you. Merry CHRISTmas !!!!
Marilyn Horn Griesse
Friend
December 20, 2021
