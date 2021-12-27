Candelario Fuentes, Sr.Feb. 2, 1928 - Dec. 20, 2021Candelario Fuentes, Sr., born February 2, 1928, in Elm Mott, TX, passed away peacefully at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest December 20, 2021.Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 30, with a rosary and viewing at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors at 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 29.Candelario was a devoted husband of 66 years, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend as well as a dedicated servant to the Lord. He served in both the Navy and Army Reserve for a total of 30 years of service.Cande, known by all his family and friends, was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt as much as possible. He was a man of many talents whether it was creating a beautiful garden, building his home of 93 years or trinkets that he shared with the children and community. He loved to tell the stories of old and family history to whomever visited.He is survived by daughters, Belinda Martinez and husband, Fred Martinez, of Spring, TX; Cindy Garcia and husband, Alfred Garcia, of Waco; Evette Blea and husband, Donald Blea, Sr., of Colorado; and grandchildren Michael Martinez, Douglas Fuentes, Sr., Donald Blea II, Jeffrey Blea, Cassandra Blea, Melanie Prichard, Valerie Martinez, Rebecca Nasso; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Eva Fuentes; parents, Arthur and Anastacia Fuentes; children, Candelario Fuentes, Jr, and Kathleen Grace Fuentes; and great-grandson, Uriah Martinez.Pallbearers will be Douglas Fuentes, Sr., Douglas Fuentes II, Ricky Blea, Jeffrey Blea, Jaxon Blea, Michael Martinez, Adam Meintzer, Albert Fuentes, Jr., and Carlos Cortez.