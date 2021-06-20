My thoughts go out to his family. Candy was the best Government customer representative I worked with in my 25 years at L-3. Always had the smile on his face, always wanting and doing the right thing for both sides. I was proud to call him my friend. Even after I retired I continued to try and make our weekly breakfast meetings at the Bellmead restaurant. My funniest story of him was the time he came to me and ask I intervene on another QAE begging him not to write them a CAR. He was totally embarrassed by it. I wish you well old friend. You were a shining star in Aviation and a fine family man.

Junior Gammons Work June 20, 2021