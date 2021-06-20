Candy Rendon, Jr.
April 1, 1963 - June 14, 2021
On Monday, June 14, 2021, Candelario (Candy) Rendon Jr., loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at age 58. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 woodway Dr. The funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Trey Oakley officiating and honors rendered by the Navy.
Candy was born on April 1, 1963, in Chicago, IL, to Candelario Sr. and Ildefonsa Rendon. He shared in a loving childhood with six siblings in Houston, TX, and, in 1982 he joined the United States Navy, to pursue a career in avionics and quality assurance for the private sector. On December 31, 1990, he married the love of his life, Josie. They raised two sons, Candy and Michael, along with their Shiba pup, Loki.
Candy had an acute passion for woodworking and carpentry. Crafting with his hands was a constant priority in his personal life, as it was so very similar to his earlier professional work with aviation mechanics, turning wrenches to ensure military planes were in tip-top shape. He applied those creative traits to wonderful home improvement projects too, including disciplines such as cabinetry, landscaping, interior design, masonry, painting, and general construction-renovation. With those projects, he took great pride in teaching his sons how to also work with their hands, and those very projects are testament to his lifelong pursuit to make a house a home and a circle of loved ones a family.
For his wife Josie, he shared a passionate marriage of 31 years, where laughs, giggles, and heartfelt memories were forged. They met in sunny California, where Candy was on work-deployment and Josie was celebrating a coworker birthday. To say they hit it off immediately would be an understatement. The stars, as they say, were perfectly aligned, with something extra in the air - maybe lavender.
His winning ice-breaker to win her over, as was allegedly documented on-site by friends: "Candy is my first name; it's because I'm so sweet, once you get to know me!" Truer words were never again documented, unfortunately, but that legend lives on by word-of-mouth for younger generations to heed advice from.
He was known for his less-is-more turn of phrase, his myriad of eclectic dad-jokes around board games and cards on Friday family-nights, and his kind, compassionate spirit, in his professional and personal circles.
He made it be known that he loved EVERYONE in and around his orbit, as his gravitational pull was so powerful and endearing. Candy would want his friends, his colleagues, co-workers, and family to know that he's okay, - just now finding a comfortable vantage somewhere up above, to keep a friendly, helping eye on circumstances, perhaps nudging luck here and there too, from time to time.
For his DCMA team, both in Waco and Greenville, TX, regarding his work, he's incredibly grateful for their compassion and unturning commitment to their clients' needs. For his friends, Candy is proud to have developed so many vivid, memorable relationships, both overseas and in-the-states, catalogued from nearly four decades of travel. And, to his family, Candy is loved each and every day. His torch is still carried, and that light is ever brighter.
To his extended kin, including many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings, in-laws, and affectionate other ones, his embrace of love is sincere and heart-warming. He wouldn't want any pain to linger with his absence. The memories shared are splendid and eternal.
For Josie, Michael, Sylvia, and Candy (III), from a husband and a father, he would need them to know he is well. The legacy he has established is profound, and his sons are ready to fill those shoes to continue that journey.
In fact, they're, even now, perfecting their version of that Tim Allen man-grunt, you know the one, seen often on TV sitcom Home Improvement, he taught them in their boyhood days. "Oh-ho-ho-ho!" Dad would say, ".. .is absolutely necessary for you to announce when good-work has been made." Candy would also add that extra comment too, "More Power!" - for comedic effect. The fact that he still had ten fingers attached to his hands there in the end is all the more wonderful and awe-inspiring.
We love you Dad, and we've got a cold can of soda-pop prepared for the next game of cards and movie-night at any time. You just bring the pretzels and liquorice.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Roy Rendon; and a sister, Leticia Palacios.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Josefina "Josie" Rendon; two sons, Candy Rendon, III, Michael Rendon; two brothers, Rene Rendon and wife, Maria, Rudy Rendon and wife, Trish; two sisters, Alma Rendon, Bertha Rendon and husband, Adolfo Serano; four siblings-in-law, Carlos, Graciela, Diego, Arthur Gonzalez; and his mother-in-law, Luisa Maria Gonzalez.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.