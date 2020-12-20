Carl W. Coe
April 14, 1945 - Dec. 18, 2020
Rev. Carl W. Coe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, December 18, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, at River City Church with Rev. Clay Strawn and Bro. B.E. Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Carl was born April 14, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Virgil and Nora Coe. He was an ordained minister with UPCI. He held a counseling certification and was a retired pastor of New Life Worship Center UPC in McGregor. He was President of Waco Bass Club in 1983 and fished professionally and was sponsored by Redman. Carl was General Manager of Duncan GMC and achieved various awards and recognition for his accomplishments in sales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Bill Coe.
Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Theresa Coe; sister, Betty Norman and family; daughters, Carla Sonnenberg and husband, Jimmy, Cindy McClain and husband, Keith, Cathe Jo Berg and husband, Chris, and Christy Cessna and husband, Roger; grandchildren, Kevin Moody and wife, Amber, Courtney Atherton, Megan Smith and husband, Michael, Nathan Sonnenberg, Hannah Sonnenberg, Kendall Brookshire and husband, Lane, Luke Pilant and wife, Crystal, Lance Pilant and wife, Diana, Courtney Powell and husband, Preston, Carly Schulz, and Anna-Laura Tisdale and husband, Peyton; and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Kevin Moody, Luke Pilant, Lance Pilant, Preston Powell, Peyton Tisdale, and Kyle Tanksley. They will be wearing their Pawpaw's neckties.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.