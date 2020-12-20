Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl W. Coe
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Carl W. Coe

April 14, 1945 - Dec. 18, 2020

Rev. Carl W. Coe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, December 18, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, at River City Church with Rev. Clay Strawn and Bro. B.E. Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Carl was born April 14, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Virgil and Nora Coe. He was an ordained minister with UPCI. He held a counseling certification and was a retired pastor of New Life Worship Center UPC in McGregor. He was President of Waco Bass Club in 1983 and fished professionally and was sponsored by Redman. Carl was General Manager of Duncan GMC and achieved various awards and recognition for his accomplishments in sales.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Bill Coe.

Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Theresa Coe; sister, Betty Norman and family; daughters, Carla Sonnenberg and husband, Jimmy, Cindy McClain and husband, Keith, Cathe Jo Berg and husband, Chris, and Christy Cessna and husband, Roger; grandchildren, Kevin Moody and wife, Amber, Courtney Atherton, Megan Smith and husband, Michael, Nathan Sonnenberg, Hannah Sonnenberg, Kendall Brookshire and husband, Lane, Luke Pilant and wife, Crystal, Lance Pilant and wife, Diana, Courtney Powell and husband, Preston, Carly Schulz, and Anna-Laura Tisdale and husband, Peyton; and ten great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Kevin Moody, Luke Pilant, Lance Pilant, Preston Powell, Peyton Tisdale, and Kyle Tanksley. They will be wearing their Pawpaw's neckties.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
River City Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Mr Come passing. I lived down from y'all on Holly Vista many years ago. God Bless your family
Robin Dawson Fowler
December 23, 2020
Fly high with the Angels Brother Coe, you will be forever in our Hearts and will be truly missed. Our prayers are with the Family at this time for Peace and Comfort.
Judge Family
December 22, 2020
Carla, I was so sorry to read about your Dad. May God hold you & yours in the coming days.
Kathy Smith
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results