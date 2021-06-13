Carl Smith
July 10, 1934 - June 10, 2021
Carl Smith, 86, passed away on June 10, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Brandon Frenzel and Monte Michael officiating. A private burial will follow at Lorena Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Carl was born in Waco, Texas, to Sid Smith and Rubie Bates. Growing up he loved motorcycles. When he was 17, he met the love of his life, Juanita Smith, and they married on March 15, 1952. They had two children, Gene and Carl Dean. They loved spending time at the lake and spending time with family and friends. Carl loved working on cars and opened Carl Smith Auto Repair in 1960. On Carl and Juanita's 30th anniversary, Gene and Vickie welcomed their granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn. She was the apple of his eye. Every day she would ask "Where are we going today, Papa?" and then they would be off on an adventure. In February 2012, he welcomed his first great-grandbaby, Garrett Eugene Brockmeier, and in 2014, he welcomed Cooper Thomas Brockmeier. They were both his little buddies from the start. Carl's focus in life was his family. They always came first.
Carl was preceded in death by his mom and dad; brothers, Sid and Gene; and daughter-in-law, Vickie Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Juanita; sons, Gene, and Carl Dean and wife, Wanda; granddaughter, Jennifer, and husband, Ryan; great- grandkids, Garrett and Cooper; bonus grandkids, Kelly Roarke; Philip Roarke and wife, Ashley, and daughters, Chloe and Kaylee; Kevin Roarke and wife, Mandi, and daughter, Jadie Jo.
They family would like to thank family friend, Opal Mathews, for all her support and help; and grandson-in-law, Ryan Brockmeier, for all the help day in and day out. We would also like to thank Blue Bonnet Hospice and Saint Anthony's for the care in his last days.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.