Carl Smith
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Carl Smith

July 10, 1934 - June 10, 2021

Carl Smith, 86, passed away on June 10, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Brandon Frenzel and Monte Michael officiating. A private burial will follow at Lorena Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Carl was born in Waco, Texas, to Sid Smith and Rubie Bates. Growing up he loved motorcycles. When he was 17, he met the love of his life, Juanita Smith, and they married on March 15, 1952. They had two children, Gene and Carl Dean. They loved spending time at the lake and spending time with family and friends. Carl loved working on cars and opened Carl Smith Auto Repair in 1960. On Carl and Juanita's 30th anniversary, Gene and Vickie welcomed their granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn. She was the apple of his eye. Every day she would ask "Where are we going today, Papa?" and then they would be off on an adventure. In February 2012, he welcomed his first great-grandbaby, Garrett Eugene Brockmeier, and in 2014, he welcomed Cooper Thomas Brockmeier. They were both his little buddies from the start. Carl's focus in life was his family. They always came first.

Carl was preceded in death by his mom and dad; brothers, Sid and Gene; and daughter-in-law, Vickie Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Juanita; sons, Gene, and Carl Dean and wife, Wanda; granddaughter, Jennifer, and husband, Ryan; great- grandkids, Garrett and Cooper; bonus grandkids, Kelly Roarke; Philip Roarke and wife, Ashley, and daughters, Chloe and Kaylee; Kevin Roarke and wife, Mandi, and daughter, Jadie Jo.

They family would like to thank family friend, Opal Mathews, for all her support and help; and grandson-in-law, Ryan Brockmeier, for all the help day in and day out. We would also like to thank Blue Bonnet Hospice and Saint Anthony's for the care in his last days.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our Tribute Wall at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Jun
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Carl, My sincere condolences on the loss of your Father.
Marcia Dutschmann
Other
July 5, 2021
Juanita, Please know that our pharmacy staff will miss seeing Carl in the store. It has been our pleasure to meet his pharmacy needs over the years, and our thoughts are with you and your family. We do look forward to seeing you in the years to come. Please accept our condolences.
Walmart Pharmacy Hewitt Dr.
Other
June 20, 2021
