Carlos Trejo
Feb. 11, 1948 - Nov. 6, 2020
Carlos Trejo, 72, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 6, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.
The Celebration of Life services for Pastor Carlos Trejo will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. (CST) and Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CST). Both services will be held at Fountain of Life Church located at 2200 Ross Ave, Waco, TX 76706. Due to COVID-19, limited seating will be available. For those who can not attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Fountain of Life Church of Waco Facebook page.
Carlos Trejo was born February 11, 1948 in Champoton, Campeche, Mexico to Rafael Trejo Noveló and Socorro Ramos de Trejo.
Carlos met the love of his life, Martha Sabido de Trejo, at Iglesia Golgota Asamblea De Dios in Campeche, Campeche, Mexico as a child. With the blessing of their parents they began dating as teenagers. On June 27, 1970, they united before God and their families, to start their life together as husband and wife. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage on June 27, 2020 and celebrated with their family and friends here in Waco.
Carlos loved the Lord with all his heart and was currently pastoring Templo Monte Sinai in El Paso. He was affectionately known as a Mighty Man of God that led with Godly characteristics. He had the leadership of Moses. He had the spirit of David because he had a heart after God. He had the wisdom of Solomon. He had the strength of Samson. He walked in the double portion of the anointing like Elijah. But most of all, he lived what he taught and preached.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Luis Trejo and Soledad Trejo Rodriguez; and grandson, Caden Evans.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Martha Trejo; children, Nelson Trejo and wife, Betty, Elsy Veronica Trejo-Evans and husband, Cyrus, Esmeralda Trejo Diaz and husband, Jose, and Martha Annette Trejo; grandchildren, Isaac Keith Trejo, Carlos Arian Trejo, Greyseli Adeni Trejo, Aaron Sebastian Trejo Díaz, Lexi Evette Trejo Díaz, Jomaal Raineri Mathews II, Cyrus Shavar Evans Jr., Caleb Tyre Evans, Jamajesty Manet Mathews, Zyana Azanet Mathews, and Zakario Jovanni Mathews; siblings, Arturo Trejo, Lourdes Trejo Lopez and husband, Roman, Rafael Trejo, and Efrain Trejo and wife, Michelle; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
