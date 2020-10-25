Carol was such a good friend to my mother, they claimed they were actually sisters and always enjoyed time together. Before my parents fell ill, before Covid, before they left Waco, her and Glenn would socialize and spend time in laughter and song. When I was around Carol she always tried to lift you. She battled heroically and with faith that peace would come though Christ. I feel saddened at her passing but privileged to have known her. May God comfort you Glenn.

Melinda Douglas October 24, 2020