Carol E. Friedman
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Carol E. Friedman

Dec. 31, 1937 - Oct. 21, 2020

Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman, 82, of Hewitt, passed away in a local hospice facility. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Saint Jeromes Catholic Church with Father James as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. at the church.

She was born to John B. and Katherine A. Zadra in Jefferson City, TN. She married Glenn L. Friedman on July 15, 1979, in Bloomington, IL, he survives.

Also surviving are one son, Craig Baughan(Linda) Bloomington, IL; three daughters, Theresa Farrell, Waco, TX, Cheryl Cleek(Ron), Miami Shores, FL, and Carolyn Lasher(Rick), Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren, Ava Roper, Thomas Moh and Brent Baughan all of Bloomington, IL.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Saint Jeromes Catholic Church
Oct
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint Jeromes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Carol was such a good friend to my mother, they claimed they were actually sisters and always enjoyed time together. Before my parents fell ill, before Covid, before they left Waco, her and Glenn would socialize and spend time in laughter and song. When I was around Carol she always tried to lift you. She battled heroically and with faith that peace would come though Christ. I feel saddened at her passing but privileged to have known her. May God comfort you Glenn.
Melinda Douglas
October 24, 2020