Carol SykoraJune 13, 1935 - March 17, 2022Carol Sykora got her wings and ascended to Heaven on Thursday, March 17, at the age of 86. She didn't want a funeral with people mourning over her, or to be buried in a casket…instead she wanted to be remembered as the loving, vibrant, adventurous woman who lived life to the fullest and greeted each day with enthusiasm. Her last wish was to be cremated, with her ashes cast off the jetty at Port Aransas, the waves carrying her upon the beautiful sandy beaches, seagulls soaring over her, on a beautiful sunny day, which is what we/her family will do privately. From her new viewpoint in Heaven she will be watching over us all as our Guardian Angel. She has now gone to be with God; however, her spirit will live on as treasured memory forever in the hearts and souls of all who knew and loved her.In passing she left her sister, Dee VanSteenwyk and husband Gil (children Stacy and Scott) along with brother, Frank and wife Debbie (daughter Cathy); her daughter Lindy Ausburne and husband Greg, son Butch Sykora and wife Margaret, daughter Jody Dewolf-Whiting and husband Kevin of NH, Serena Engelke (deceased) and husband Buddy, and Jody Sykora Jr. grandchildren Gregory Ausburne Jr, Kristy Owens, Mandi-Engelke Robinson, William Engelke, Michael Engelke, Charlotte Patterson, Ernie Paterson, and Charles Paterson; ten special great-grandchildren, as well as many other beloved family members.May she Rest In Peace.