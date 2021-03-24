Carolyn Sue Anderson
May 3, 1941 - March 19, 2021
Sue Anderson, 79, of China Spring, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Catherine Center in Waco.
Visitation will begin at Noon, Saturday, March 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery.
Face masks are not required, but everyone is encouraged to take any precautions they desire.
Sue was born May 3, 1941, in Dallas, to Nat and Estelle Wooten. Within the same year, her family moved to Baytown and then back to Cedar Springs where she began attending elementary school. After seven years in Cedar Springs, her family moved to Waco where she attended school until her graduation from University High School in 1959. After graduation, she studied to be a lab technician and worked for many years at the Children's Clinic of Waco and also for Dr. Ross. She also worked in the dental offices of Dr. Steven Cutbirth and Dr. James E. McGregor.
Sue married Earl Anderson on August 20, 1960, in Waco. They had two sons, Brian and Kevin, whom she loved dearly and cherished. Sue loved the Lord and was always a faithful church member. But more importantly, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior knowing that His shed blood was the only true way of salvation. Through the years, she was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Western Heights Baptist Church and most recently First Baptist Church of China Spring where she was a member for 40 years. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never failed to always put the Lord first, her family second, friends next, and herself last. She was a prayer warrior and also a caregiver for several members of her family. Sue was also a supporter of several Christian charities. She was a very special lady indeed, and her love for others was always evident. She could get along with practically anyone, unless they were unkind to her family, or, if Dish Network wasn't carrying a Baylor basketball game. The kinds of deeds she performed for others were not of the sort that brought fame and recognition, but rather the kind that honored the Lord and others. She will have many jewels in her crown.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Earl; and her brother, Terry Wooten.
She is survived by her son, Brian and wife, Andrea; her son, Kevin and wife, Sheila; grandchildren, Ashli Kubista and husband, Kyle, Jennifer Gibbs and husband, Brandon and Cody Anderson; great-grandchildren, Karson, Elias, and Adeline Kubista, and Collyns and Callen Gibbs; one uncle, Charles Cox and wife, Rita; and along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of longtime friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the many acts of kindness and prayers, and for the compassionate medical care Sue received during her illness.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of China Spring.
Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.