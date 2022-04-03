Carolyn Ashley



Jan. 24, 1940 - March 31, 2022



Carolyn "Pat" Ashley, 82, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away early Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, in the Hewitt Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hewitt.



Graveside service will be 10 a.m., April 4, at Liberty Cemetery in the Hanover Community.



Pat was born January 24, 1940, in Liberty, to Reese and Mildred (Davis) Ashley. he graduated as Salutatorian from Milano High School in 1958. Pat moved to Houston where she attended the University of Houston, and also worked for W.W. Williams CPA for two years. She moved to Rockdale and worked for H.H. Coffield for five years, and then worked 25 years at Texas Power & Light Company and TXU Electric in Rockdale, Irving and Waco. She retired from the Electric Company in 1992. Even though she retired, she went right back to work for Waco Christian Fellowship for almost three years, then West Bank & Trust in Hewitt for two years, and then Merle Norman Cosmetics for ten years, officially retiring in May of 2011.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred in 1987 and Reese in 1993; and her brother, Michael Reese Ashley of Milano on August 2, 2011.



Surviving is her niece, Shannon Eubanks and husband, David, of Rockdale; nephew, Daylon Ashley of Cameron; and great-nieces, Dakota, Kylie and Kassidy Eubanks.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.