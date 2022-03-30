Carolyn Harvey
December 7, 1941 - March 12, 2022
Carolyn K. Harvey passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Brazos of Waco Skilled Nursing Center. A memorial celebration is scheduled at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at the First Methodist Church of Waco Chapel located at 4901 Cobbs Drive, with Rev. Steve Holston leading the service.
Carolyn was born in Waco, Texas, on December 7, 1941, the daughter of Oliver Raymond Harvey and Dorris L. O'Steen Harvey. She graduated from China Spring High School in 1959. After working a short time in the business office of a downtown Waco clothing store, Carolyn joined Hillcrest Hospital in the Accounting Department. After retiring from Hillcrest with 40 plus years of service, Carolyn worked as a special needs teacher's aide for Waco ISD, and retired form there in 2012. For a number of years, Carolyn was active in the Business and Professional Women's Organization. During this time, she held a number of leadership positions, including a term as the Texas State President.
She was also active in the Democratic Women of Central Texas organization where she also served in various leadership roles. While work and women's organization activities were important to Carolyn, she spent much of her adult life focused on being the primary caregiver to her parents until their deaths.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Curtis Harvey and wife, Jan, of Keller; niece, Shelley Williams and husband, Dan, of Fort Worth; and niece, Dee Dee Vincent and husband, Jeff, of Fort Worth.
In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate donations be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org
)
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.