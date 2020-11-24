Catherine Donnelly
September 15, 1944 - November 21, 2020
Catherine Hunt Donnelly, 76, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Waco, Texas.
Cathy was born September 15, 1944, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to James and Katherine Hunt. Cathy graduated from Bishop Denis J. O'Connell High School in 1962. She married Robert John Donnelly on April 7, 1973, in Oakland, California, and they were married until his death in 1999.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John Donnelly.
Cathy is survived by grandchildren, Trevor Osburn, Tyler Osburn, and Trisha Osburn, whom she loved with all her heart; daughter, Michele Donnelly of Eddy, Texas; son, Chris Donnelly and wife, Christel Green of Austin, Texas; sister, Barbara Thunen and husband, Ron of Petaluma, California; sister, Mary St. Germain and husband, James of Auburn, Washington; brother, Thomas Hunt of Rohnert Park, California; and brother, William Hunt and wife, Dawn of Enfield, Connecticut.
Arrangements are by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey of Waco. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Gentle Transitions Hospice, 510 Avenue E, Moody, TX 76557. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.