Cayla Davis
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Cayla Davis

August 5, 1993 - March 5, 2021

Cayla Rae Davis, 27, of Huntsville, TX, was born August 5, 1993, in Waco. She was healed and made her journey to Heaven on March 5, 2021.

The family will celebrate her life at 10 a.m., March 11, at Bellmead Funeral Home in Bellmead, TX, with Burial following at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., March 10.

Although we know there were reunions in Heaven, Cayla leaves behind many to grieve her absence. Her parents, Ryan and DeeDee Niles of Huntsville and Dustin and Cas Massingill of Crawford; siblings, Olan and Kaitlyn Massingill of Hewitt, Kristen Wyatt of Huntsville, Rhody Niles of Huntsville and Bre Featherston of Crawford. Her precious nieces and nephew, Brookelynn Rae, Braxton Clay and Palmer Jo. Grandparents, AJ Bearden of Riesel, Steve and Glenda Finley of Walnut Springs, Randy and Jacky Davis of Trinity, Dolly Niles of Riesel and Dan and Pat Compton of Crawford as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

Pallbearers will include Olan Massingill, Rhody Niles, Richard Bolton, Cooper Crum, Bradlee Miller, Hagen Knighton, Dusty Bearden and Terry Joe Maas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "In Memory of Cayla Davis Expansion Fund" for Branded For Christ Ministries. To donate Text "trainingchampions" to 77977 and select Cayla's fund.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Mar
11
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
