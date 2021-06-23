Cecil Clark Jr.
July 31, 1944 - June 21, 2021
Cecil S. (Sid) Clark, Jr. passed away June 21, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, and funeral 2 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr, Woodway, TX 76712 with Dr. Joe W. Bailey of Speegleville Baptist Church officiating. Private burial will follow at White Hall Cemetery.
Cecil was born July 31, 1944, in Temple, TX, to Cecil Clark and Lydia Croft Clark. He graduated from Temple High School in 1962 and later taught auto bodywork there. He also worked as body shop director for several car dealerships and retired as an insurance appraiser from State Farm.
He married the love of his life, Martha Stowers, in July of 1981. They lived in Speegleville. He enjoyed fishing, repairing rods and reels, and bargain hunting at estate sales and flea markets. He was a lover of life and a teller of tales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Lydia; as well as his sister, Elizabeth Coufal; and stepson, Michael Stowers.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Clark of Speegleville; daughter, Cheryl Van Dam of Temple; stepdaughter, Charlotte Jones of Flower Mound; stepdaughter-in-law, Donna Nichols and husband, Odis, of Boerne; grandchildren, Zachary Stowers and wife, Ashlie, of Boerne, Laci Buck and husband, Donovan, of Pflugerville, Vincent Van Dam and wife, Abigail, of Temple, and Kenneth Van Dam of Temple; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Cecil by donating to your favorite charity
.
And He said to them, "Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men." Immediately they left their nets and followed Him.
- Matthew 4:19-20
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.