Cecil Louis Grohoske Sr.



April 27, 1936 - March 29, 2022



Died March 29 in his home in Lott, Texas, he was born at Willis Point, Texas, on April 27, 1936, to Albert and Lena Grohoske. He served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 where he was stationed in Germany as a member of the special police. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fritz; and stepson, Jimmy Hensley.



He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Lott; daughter, Erika Miller, and her husband, David, of Richmond, Texas; his son, Johnny; and son, Cecil Junior and his wife, Lott; his brother, Roy and his wife, Diane of Lott.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.