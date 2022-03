Cecil Wilbert Kimble, Jr.July 29, 1948 - March 13, 2022Cecil Wilbert Kimble, Jr., passed away Sun., March 13, 2022. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sat., March 26, at Reflections by Serenity, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Suite G. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com