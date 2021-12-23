Lt. Colonel Cecil Augustus Lynn Jr.
November 25, 2021
Lt. Colonel Cecil Augustus Lynn, Jr., 80, was called home to his eternal resting place on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Col. Lynn's services are scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Los Altos Christian Church, 11900 Haines Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87112. The services will begin with the viewing/slideshow from 3 to 4:30 p.m., directly followed by the Celebration of Life Services from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and the repast from 6 to 8 p.m. The services will be livestreamed on the "LACC Abq Live" YouTube Channel. The burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Januray 3, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM 87501. Please note that there will be no motorcade to Santa Fe. Those who wish to attend the burial will need to provide their own transportation, drive safely to Santa Fe and be lined up at the main entrance gate by 10 a.m. to participate in the burial services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cecil A. Lynn, Jr. Memorial Scholarship that will support athletes through the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA). Checks supporting the scholarship should be made out to Cecil A. Lynn, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; the NMAA Foundation; 6600 Palomas Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. To leave remarks or condolences, please visit the online guestbook for Col. Lynn at www.FrenchFunerals.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.