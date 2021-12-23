Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lt. Colonel Cecil Augustus Lynn Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Lt. Colonel Cecil Augustus Lynn Jr.

November 25, 2021

Lt. Colonel Cecil Augustus Lynn, Jr., 80, was called home to his eternal resting place on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Col. Lynn's services are scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Los Altos Christian Church, 11900 Haines Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87112. The services will begin with the viewing/slideshow from 3 to 4:30 p.m., directly followed by the Celebration of Life Services from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and the repast from 6 to 8 p.m. The services will be livestreamed on the "LACC Abq Live" YouTube Channel. The burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Januray 3, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM 87501. Please note that there will be no motorcade to Santa Fe. Those who wish to attend the burial will need to provide their own transportation, drive safely to Santa Fe and be lined up at the main entrance gate by 10 a.m. to participate in the burial services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cecil A. Lynn, Jr. Memorial Scholarship that will support athletes through the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA). Checks supporting the scholarship should be made out to Cecil A. Lynn, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; the NMAA Foundation; 6600 Palomas Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. To leave remarks or condolences, please visit the online guestbook for Col. Lynn at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Los Altos Christian Church
11900 Haines Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, NM
Jan
2
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Los Altos Christian Church
11900 Haines Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, NM
Jan
2
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Los Altos Christian Church
11900 Haines Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, NM
Jan
3
Burial
10:30a.m.
Santa Fe National Cemetery
501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
In loving memories of a great employer, leader, mentor and friend. We spent a lot time together both in the office and officiating sports. I don't know of anyone who loved the military and sports as much as Cecil. He was full of life and shared his knowledge, wisdow, energy and network to promote others. I am better person for having known this great man. Cecil A. Lynn Jr., my friend, my big brother. Rest In Peace! Jimmy Jackson
JIMMY JACKSON
December 29, 2021
We travelled around the state for a number of years, officiating basketball games at NM Highlands University and at many high schools. He will be truly missed. RIP!
Richard (Dick) Mitchell
Friend
December 26, 2021
God is great and God is Love. It´s truly a blessing and honor to be your brother...
Bobby Lynn
Family
December 26, 2021
His mentorship and commitment to girls´ basketball will always be remembered.
Sg
December 26, 2021
Great Guy Loved By All. You will be missed.
Tracy Brannan
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results