In loving memories of a great employer, leader, mentor and friend. We spent a lot time together both in the office and officiating sports. I don't know of anyone who loved the military and sports as much as Cecil. He was full of life and shared his knowledge, wisdow, energy and network to promote others. I am better person for having known this great man. Cecil A. Lynn Jr., my friend, my big brother. Rest In Peace! Jimmy Jackson

JIMMY JACKSON December 29, 2021