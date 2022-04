Cecil SandersFeb. 27, 1936 - Jan. 4, 2022Cecil W. Sanders, 85, of Dawson, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in a Waco hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, January 7, at First Baptist Church in Dawson with interment to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 6, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Please sign the guestbook for Cecil at www.wadefuneralhome.net