Cecilia Gallia
June 12, 1928 - March 5, 2021
Cecilia Gallia, 92, of Mesquite, formerly of Abbott, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, in Dallas. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Cecilia was born June 12, 1928, in West, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Matus) Marek. She was a 1945 graduate of Abbott High School. On January 7, 1947, she was united in marriage to August Gallia in West. August preceded her in death on July 9, 2012. Cecilia was a member of St. Pius IV Catholic Church in Dallas. She was also a member of KJZT Society#108 and SPJST Lodge #84. Cecilia worked for American Title Company as a closer for 33 years and did contract jobs for various title companies until retiring in 2008. She enjoyed listening to polka music, dancing, working in her yard, gardening, canning, cooking and baking.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Malek and husband, Ed, of Paradise; her grandchildren, Eric Malek and wife, Lu, Angie Malek, and Niki Malek; her great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bella Malek; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.