I was so saddened to read of Celeste´s passing. She was such a delightful lady and I cherish the memories I have of her and Harvey back when we could all participate in water aerobics. She (they) were always so faithful to be there even when I´m sure she wasn´t feeling that great. And she always had that beautiful smile. I so admired that. To Harvey and all of her family, I am so sorry for your loss of her but I hope your memories of her will be a comfort to you now. You all are in my prayers. Mary Sewell

Mary Lynn Sewell Friend January 15, 2022