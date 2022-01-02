Celeste Godfrey
Feb. 16, 1928 - Dec. 25, 2021
Marie Celeste Godfrey, 93, of Woodway, TX, passed peacefully on December 25, 2021, at her home in Woodway, following a near three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Her wishes were to be cremated and ashes scattered with her sister, Lane Autry, in Corpus Christi Bay. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m., January 15, at Grace Gardens, 8220 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX, with Pastors Bill and Nancy Bales officiating.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, 2022.