Celeste Godfrey
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Celeste Godfrey

Feb. 16, 1928 - Dec. 25, 2021

Marie Celeste Godfrey, 93, of Woodway, TX, passed peacefully on December 25, 2021, at her home in Woodway, following a near three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Her wishes were to be cremated and ashes scattered with her sister, Lane Autry, in Corpus Christi Bay. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m., January 15, at Grace Gardens, 8220 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX, with Pastors Bill and Nancy Bales officiating.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so saddened to read of Celeste´s passing. She was such a delightful lady and I cherish the memories I have of her and Harvey back when we could all participate in water aerobics. She (they) were always so faithful to be there even when I´m sure she wasn´t feeling that great. And she always had that beautiful smile. I so admired that. To Harvey and all of her family, I am so sorry for your loss of her but I hope your memories of her will be a comfort to you now. You all are in my prayers. Mary Sewell
Mary Lynn Sewell
Friend
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathy to family and friends of this amazing lady. One of the bravest persons I have had the pleasure To know. Save us a place..
Sue Lowry
Family
January 2, 2022
