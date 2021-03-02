Menu
Charles Burney
1929 - 2021
Charles Burney

Dec. 10, 1929 - Feb. 27, 2021

Charles (JR) Burney passed away Saturday February 27, 2021, at a local nursing home. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 5, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Charles was born on December 10, 1929, to Charles Colvin and Dollie Davis Burney in San Angelo, TX. He married the love of his life, Frances (Courtade) Burney, together they had five children. Charles was a certified welder for Mosley Machinery in Waco and Shelburne Construction. He loved to fish and racing Hot Rods. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; son, William, daughter-in-law Rebecca Burney; one great-grandson; and also his parents. Survivors include daughter, Deborah Markum and her husband, Billy, of Bellmead; sons, Danny E. Burney of Axtell, Charles Burney of Bellmead, and Billy Burney and his wife, April, of Waco. He had 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews that loved him.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
