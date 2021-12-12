Dr. Charles H. Eissler
Oct. 1, 1936 - Dec. 4, 2021
Dr. Charles "Chuck" H. Eissler passed from this life on December 4, 2021, after a long struggle with cancer at the age of 85.
Chuck grew up in Yoakum, Texas. After graduating from high school in 1954, he went on to attend college, obtaining a BA degree from the University of Houston, and a DDS degree from the University of Texas Dental School in Houston. While in dental school, he joined the Navy Reserve, and upon graduating, went into the Navy for two years of active duty, and then seven more years of standby reserve.
Chuck spent some time in private practice and did dentistry for a Christian service in Puerto Rico for one year. He then obtained a Master's degree and taught three years at the University of Texas Dental School.
Chuck's real interest was in the military, and the needs of returning veterans of the Vietnam War. Chuck then joined the dental staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco for 21 years, where he subsequently retired.
One of Chuck's hobbies was collecting antique bread toasters. He was featured on "Texas Country Reporter" and "San Antonio Living" television shows. He enjoyed showing some of his toasters at civic groups and giving toaster talks.
Also, as a hobby, he did scroll work, carving on gun stocks, and was a true advocate of protecting our second amendment rights.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Eissler of Yoakum, Texas; his brother, Victor Carl Eissler and sister-in-law of Fredericksburg.
He is survived by a devoted and loving wife, Kay Eissler, who stood by him during his trials with cancer treatment, which was extensive.
He is survived by his son, Craig Eissler of Austin; daughter, Elizabeth "Bibi" Brown and son-in-law, Art of Kerrville; daughter, Heather Farrell and son-in-law, Bill, of San Antonio; six grandchildren, Westin Brown, Bethany Brown, Dylan Baker, Brady Baker, Ethan Baker and Keira Farrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Chuck to Homes for Our Troops, hfotusa.org
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.