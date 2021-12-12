Kaye and Family, my condolences to you and his family. I really enjoyed working with him at the VA. He was always so good to his patients and would do anything to make them feel good. He always had a good sense of humor and made every day fun. I loved his jokes and his singing. I will miss him always. May he RIP and now he is free from pain.

Stella M. Montelongo Work December 13, 2021