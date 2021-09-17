Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles D. Honeycutt
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Charles D. Honeycutt

Oct. 16, 1932 - Sep. 15, 2021

Charles Dwain "Papo" Honeycutt, 88, of Waco, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A military graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Bobby Kacal officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.

Charles was born in Gatesville to Edwin Graves Honeycutt and Ellie Frank Crawford Honeycutt. He worked at Owens Illinois for 40 years. He was a former member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

Charles and Sissy Honeycutt were married May 17, 1960, in Waco and had four children. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary before the Lord called Sissy home.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Jeffrey Lynn Honeycutt; and a brother, E.G. Honeycutt, Jr.

Charles is survived by three children, Lisa Johnson and husband, Dwayne, of Hallsville, Larry Honeycutt and wife, Liz, of Uhland, and Lori Honeycutt of Temple; grandson, Kevin Johnson and wife, Amanda, of Hallsville; granddaughter, Kari Finley and husband, Johnathan, of Hallsville; grandson, Trey Honeycutt and wife, Derah, of Lockhart; grandson, Brady Honeycutt and wife, Brandi, of Buda; grandson, Jaime Honeycutt and wife, Ashley, of San Antonio; and great-grandchildren, Kyle, Cooper, Olivia, Mackenzie, Cy, Brynn, Braylie, and Liam.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice program at Baylor Scott & White Central Region, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502 or call 254-724-1794.

The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at Baylor Scott & White in Temple and extend a special thank you to the hospice staff who so lovingly took care of our Daddy.

Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Sep
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 Interstate 35 South, Robinson, TX
Sep
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
so sorry for the lost of your dad paula and lost mom last nov on thing giving night we not over it
becky haik
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results