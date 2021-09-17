Charles D. Honeycutt
Oct. 16, 1932 - Sep. 15, 2021
Charles Dwain "Papo" Honeycutt, 88, of Waco, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A military graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Bobby Kacal officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.
Charles was born in Gatesville to Edwin Graves Honeycutt and Ellie Frank Crawford Honeycutt. He worked at Owens Illinois for 40 years. He was a former member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.
Charles and Sissy Honeycutt were married May 17, 1960, in Waco and had four children. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary before the Lord called Sissy home.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Jeffrey Lynn Honeycutt; and a brother, E.G. Honeycutt, Jr.
Charles is survived by three children, Lisa Johnson and husband, Dwayne, of Hallsville, Larry Honeycutt and wife, Liz, of Uhland, and Lori Honeycutt of Temple; grandson, Kevin Johnson and wife, Amanda, of Hallsville; granddaughter, Kari Finley and husband, Johnathan, of Hallsville; grandson, Trey Honeycutt and wife, Derah, of Lockhart; grandson, Brady Honeycutt and wife, Brandi, of Buda; grandson, Jaime Honeycutt and wife, Ashley, of San Antonio; and great-grandchildren, Kyle, Cooper, Olivia, Mackenzie, Cy, Brynn, Braylie, and Liam.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice program at Baylor Scott & White Central Region, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502 or call 254-724-1794.
The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at Baylor Scott & White in Temple and extend a special thank you to the hospice staff who so lovingly took care of our Daddy.
Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.