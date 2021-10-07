Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Wayne Kyle
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
Charles Wayne Kyle

December 4, 1963 - September 30, 2021

On September 30, 2021, Mr. Charles Wayne (Bubba) Kyle went home to be with the Lord. He passed away at his residence in Malone, Texas.

Charles was born December 4, 1963, in Mexia, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Watson. At his birth, he was also welcomed home by one older sister, Wanda Sue Kyle. Charles was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.D. and Leona Lucas and Charlie Pope; his paternal grandparents, Whit and Artie Mae Kyle; father, J.M. (Dock) Watson; sister, Sherry Denise Kyle (Neice); uncles, Charles Rueben Pope, Howard Martin Pope (Buddy), and Stanley Lowel Christian.

Survivors include his mother, Notie Watson of Malone; sisters, Mary Overbey and husband, Thomas of Malone, and Wanda Winkler and husband, Erie of Point Enterprise; aunts, Ila Mae Christian of Malone, Paulette Pope of Bynum, and Sally Pope of Kilmichael, Mississippi; nephews, Joe Rendon of Bryan, and Jonathon Overbey of Waco; niece, Sherry Rendon of Malone; and several cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., at the Malone Baptist Church, on October 10, 2021, with a meal immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to thank the staff at Interim Healthcare Hospice for their care and support as well as Dr. Matthew Porter and his staff at Family Healthcare of Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Malone Baptist Church
TX
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.