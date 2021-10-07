Charles Wayne Kyle
December 4, 1963 - September 30, 2021
On September 30, 2021, Mr. Charles Wayne (Bubba) Kyle went home to be with the Lord. He passed away at his residence in Malone, Texas.
Charles was born December 4, 1963, in Mexia, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Watson. At his birth, he was also welcomed home by one older sister, Wanda Sue Kyle. Charles was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.D. and Leona Lucas and Charlie Pope; his paternal grandparents, Whit and Artie Mae Kyle; father, J.M. (Dock) Watson; sister, Sherry Denise Kyle (Neice); uncles, Charles Rueben Pope, Howard Martin Pope (Buddy), and Stanley Lowel Christian.
Survivors include his mother, Notie Watson of Malone; sisters, Mary Overbey and husband, Thomas of Malone, and Wanda Winkler and husband, Erie of Point Enterprise; aunts, Ila Mae Christian of Malone, Paulette Pope of Bynum, and Sally Pope of Kilmichael, Mississippi; nephews, Joe Rendon of Bryan, and Jonathon Overbey of Waco; niece, Sherry Rendon of Malone; and several cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., at the Malone Baptist Church, on October 10, 2021, with a meal immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the staff at Interim Healthcare Hospice for their care and support as well as Dr. Matthew Porter and his staff at Family Healthcare of Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.