Charles Edward Mooney
February 8, 1951 - September 17, 2021
Charles Edward Mooney, 70, editor of The McGregor Mirror, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 23, at Cole Funeral Chapel, 1113 West Fifth Street in McGregor with Rosary beginning at 7. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Drive in McGregor. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.
For memorial contributions, the family has suggested the St. Eugene Building Fund, 207 North Johnson Drive, McGregor, Texas 76657.
