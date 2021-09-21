Menu
Charles Edward Mooney
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cole Funeral Home
1113 West 5th Street
Mcgregor, TX
Charles Edward Mooney

February 8, 1951 - September 17, 2021

Charles Edward Mooney, 70, editor of The McGregor Mirror, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 23, at Cole Funeral Chapel, 1113 West Fifth Street in McGregor with Rosary beginning at 7. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Drive in McGregor. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.

For memorial contributions, the family has suggested the St. Eugene Building Fund, 207 North Johnson Drive, McGregor, Texas 76657.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cole Funeral Home
1113 West 5th Street, Mcgregor, TX
Sep
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Eugene's Catholic Church
207 N. Johnson Drive, McGregor, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Home
Sponsored by Cole Funeral Home.
To all the Mooney Family, my condolenses. So sorry for your loss. Thank you for all your dedication at our church. Mr. Mooney will be missed and remembered. May God bless all of you with much love and fortitude!
Aleyda Dominguez
September 23, 2021
So sorry to learn that Charles passed away. My condolences and prayers are with the family.
Garlene (Yeager) Maberry
September 22, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Charles´s death! Didn´t know him as well as I did Bonnie, but he was always such a kind soul! I will be praying for his entire family and all of his friends! Sincerely Joyce Warren.
Joyce Warren
September 22, 2021
Dear Family of Charles Mooney, You're in my thoughts and prayers in your loss of Charles. God be with you especially during this difficult time. Sincerely, Donna Johnson
Donna Johnson
September 21, 2021
