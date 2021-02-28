Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Melvin Mooney
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Charles Melvin Mooney

Nov. 2, 1942 - Feb. 19, 2021

Charles Melvin Mooney of Lorena passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 78. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Cottonwood Cemetery with Pastor James Williams officiating.

Charles was born in Waco on November 2, 1942, to Rufus Melvin and Faye C. Mooney. He was an avid photographer and worked in the camera department at Gibson's, which is where he met his wife, Louise (Stade) Mooney. The couple was married for 46 wonderful years. Charles began a long career in trucking in 1978 when he went to work for Central Freight Lines and he eventually retired from UPS in 2009. He was known in the trucking community as "Snapshot" due to his penchant for photography.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his eldest son, Charles Wayne Mooney; and his youngest son, Sean Darrell Mooney.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Mooney of Lorena; son, Brian K. Mooney and wife, Lisa, of Temple; daughter, Melony (Mooney) Young and husband, Charlie, of Spring; son, Dossie Raines and wife, Maren, of New Braunfels; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many others who knew him simply as "PawPaw".

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cottonwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
This breaks my heart I met mr. mooney at my place of job, seemed like a sweet man, I knew he wasn't doing so well but I didn't realize he had passed.. prayers for the family! I met Louise as well, beautiful lady!
Amanda
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results