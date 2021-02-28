Charles Melvin MooneyNov. 2, 1942 - Feb. 19, 2021Charles Melvin Mooney of Lorena passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 78. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Cottonwood Cemetery with Pastor James Williams officiating.Charles was born in Waco on November 2, 1942, to Rufus Melvin and Faye C. Mooney. He was an avid photographer and worked in the camera department at Gibson's, which is where he met his wife, Louise (Stade) Mooney. The couple was married for 46 wonderful years. Charles began a long career in trucking in 1978 when he went to work for Central Freight Lines and he eventually retired from UPS in 2009. He was known in the trucking community as "Snapshot" due to his penchant for photography.Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his eldest son, Charles Wayne Mooney; and his youngest son, Sean Darrell Mooney.He is survived by his wife, Louise Mooney of Lorena; son, Brian K. Mooney and wife, Lisa, of Temple; daughter, Melony (Mooney) Young and husband, Charlie, of Spring; son, Dossie Raines and wife, Maren, of New Braunfels; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many others who knew him simply as "PawPaw".