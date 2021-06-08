Charles Richard Reeder went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2021. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1941, the only child of Charles Howard Reeder and Marjorie Jane Simmons Reeder. Richard graduated from Deer Park High School near Houston, Texas, and went on to the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was in the Air Force ROTC and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant at the time he married the love of his life, Linda Kaye Joiner Reeder, in Austin shortly after his graduation. They moved to California with the Air Force, where their first child, Mary Kathryn, was born. He exited the Air Force as Captain and moved his family back to Austin, where his two sons, Rick and Chris, were born. His family was able to live in numerous places as he pursued careers in the restaurant business and consulting in the defense industry. He and his family had many opportunities to travel, and he enjoyed long-term projects in places like Taiwan and Australia. They spent 28 years in Celina, Texas, before moving to Waco. Richard and Linda attended First Baptist Church in Waco, where he enjoyed serving with Agape and Meals on Wheels. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Mary Kathryn Reeder Hancock, her husband, Gerald, and their sons, Grant and Levi; his son, Charles Richard Reeder, Jr., his wife, Valeri, and their daughter, Mackenzie; and his son, David Christopher Reeder, his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Christen, her husband, Greg McClure, and their children, William and Miah; their daughter, Lesley, her husband, James Garwood, and their children, Scout and Evan; their son, Luke Reeder, and their daughter, Hope Reeder. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, atFirst Baptist Church, Waco.
Richard was ALWAYS an honorable man who stepped up to responsibilities with dignity. We shared the stories of our mothers having the same name MARJORIE spelled the same way. He was cool, calm and collected even when we were under a stressful workload.
Beyond work he spoke of his family proudly because of what they have become and how lucky he was to have them in his life. This tells all of us and Linda and Richard did a great job of raising their children and their role model is clearly being carried on.
The only time he was genuinely irritated with me was when I teased him about Longhorn football. He told me that I might as well kick his dog as to tease about his Longhorns. He, of course, always had a wonderful response.
I will miss you my friend.
Gary Humphreys
June 12, 2021
Love David and sheila
June 10, 2021
Angela and Bruce Garwood
June 9, 2021
Sincerely, The Slaggs and Oggs
June 9, 2021
Dell Services Team - Graf
June 8, 2021
So sorry to learn of Richard's passing. Praying for your family through this difficult time.
Nancy Willis
Friend
June 8, 2021
Love, Chad, Susie and Makayla
June 8, 2021
I consider myself fortunate to have gotten to know your beloved Richard over the years. A beautiful man who kept me out of trouble and who was always there to support me when I needed it, I will miss him dearly. Be comforted in knowing his love for Linda and for his family is forever - it stays with you.
Jim and Kathy Gasbarro
Friend
June 8, 2021
Jim and Kathy Gasbarro
June 8, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Richard´s passing. He was a wonderful man and he will be greatly missed. Sending love and prayers to you all during this difficult time.
Jen & Eddie Carlson
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear this news; we've lost another strong soul, and he will be missed! We greatly enjoyed spending time with him as well as Linda. Best wishes to all of the Reeders.