Charles Richard Reeder



Oct. 10, 1941 - June 4, 2021



Charles Richard Reeder went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2021. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1941, the only child of Charles Howard Reeder and Marjorie Jane Simmons Reeder. Richard graduated from Deer Park High School near Houston, Texas, and went on to the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was in the Air Force ROTC and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant at the time he married the love of his life, Linda Kaye Joiner Reeder, in Austin shortly after his graduation. They moved to California with the Air Force, where their first child, Mary Kathryn, was born. He exited the Air Force as Captain and moved his family back to Austin, where his two sons, Rick and Chris, were born. His family was able to live in numerous places as he pursued careers in the restaurant business and consulting in the defense industry. He and his family had many opportunities to travel, and he enjoyed long-term projects in places like Taiwan and Australia. They spent 28 years in Celina, Texas, before moving to Waco. Richard and Linda attended First Baptist Church in Waco, where he enjoyed serving with Agape and Meals on Wheels. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Mary Kathryn Reeder Hancock, her husband, Gerald, and their sons, Grant and Levi; his son, Charles Richard Reeder, Jr., his wife, Valeri, and their daughter, Mackenzie; and his son, David Christopher Reeder, his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Christen, her husband, Greg McClure, and their children, William and Miah; their daughter, Lesley, her husband, James Garwood, and their children, Scout and Evan; their son, Luke Reeder, and their daughter, Hope Reeder. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, atFirst Baptist Church, Waco.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.