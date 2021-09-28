Charles Paul Rich
Nov. 30, 1930 - Sept. 25, 2021
Charles Paul Rich passed away Sat., Sept. 25, 2021. Services will be 10 a.m., Wed., Sept. 29, Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tues., Sept. 28, Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Charles was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Tonkawa, OK, to C. Paul and Mabel Rich. Charles was educated at Oklahoma Baptist University, Eastern New Mexico University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He worked as a fulltime Minister of Music for 44 years and served in numerous churches including First Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX; First Baptist Church, Dalhart, TX; East Grand Baptist Church, Dallas; The Village Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, OK; First Baptist Church, Albuquerque, NM; Polytechnic Baptist Church, Ft. Worth; Rosen Heights Baptist Church, Ft. Worth; and First Baptist Church, Kosciusko, MS. During his time in the ministry, he sang with or directed choirs on mission trips across the United States and in England, Europe, and Belarus, led the music for a revival in Jamaica, and was the Chairman of the Music Committee for the New Mexico Baptist Convention State Board. Following his retirement, he served as interim Minister of Music in several churches in the Waco area, and he conducted the Baylor Singing Seniors for 14 years.
He and his family enjoyed building a vacation cabin in Chama, New Mexico, from the ground up. He would read a book about putting in a floor, or wiring a building for electricity, or putting on a roof, and off we would go and do it. He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, spelunking, and traveling. He toured the Holy Lands twice, sang with The Centurymen when they toured Europe, and took the family to England, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and Mexico as well as many National Parks in the United States. After retirement, he frequently traveled to Hawaii with our mother, Ruth, and her two brothers and their wives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth Marie Polston Rich.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Steve Rich, Ph.D. and wife, Jennifer, of Waco; daughter, Dr. Sheryl Lane, D.M.A. and husband, Ben of Memphis; his grandchildren, Chris Lane and wife, Elizabeth, Catherine Box and husband, Matt, Mark Lane, Erin Rich and husband, Will Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Riley Ann Lane.
Pallbearers are Steve Rich, Ben Lane, Chris Lane, Mark Lane and his nephews, David and Derald Polston. Memorials may be made to Baylor Singing Seniors. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.