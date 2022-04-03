Charles C. RodenAug. 31, 1934 - March 30, 2022Charles Coleman Roden of Robinson, Texas died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born in Godley, Texas, on August 31, 1934, to Luther Columbus and Georgia Betty Drake Roden.Charles was raised in Godley and Alvarado, Texas. He finished Alvarado High School in 1953. He earned a football scholarship to Cisco Junior College and attended school there as well as Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.Charles proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. While serving in Germany, Charles met his future wife, Ute Langel. After he finished his term in the service, they were married in Fort Worth on November 28, 1959.For a period of time Charles worked for Lone Star Gas Company in Ft. Worth. He then worked for Armour and Decker Meat Companies for 31 years as a marketing representative in New Mexico and Texas. He retired from Decker in 1992. After retirement, Charles became an ardent supporter of the Baylor Bears and the University's athletic programs. He was a season ticket holder in both football and basketball.Charles and Ute have two daughters, Rike Roden Haj and Audrey Roden Lyons. Both are graduates of Baylor University.Charles was keen on hunting deer. He was a member of a group of hunters who held the same lease for more than 27 years. As much as anything, Charles enjoyed sitting in his deer stand on a cold November Saturday while waiting on a potentially "good" shot and listening to a football game on his radio. He was a good "fix-it" man. He could work on his car, repair the lawn mower, work on the plumbing or air conditioning or do just about any other odd job that needed to be handled around his place. He also refinished furniture – some for his home and some to sell. Charles was tenderhearted and particularly enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. He had a dog named 'Charlie' that he loved. He often took Charlie for rides in the pickup.Mr. Roden was a Christian and a member of the Central United Methodist Church where he sang in their choir.Mr. Roden was preceded in death by his mother and father; three sisters, Ruth Click, Inez Gilliam, Marcyle Pitts; and a brother, Bud.He is survived by his wife, Ute; daughter and son-in-law, Rike and Jamal Haj of Houston, Texas, their children, granddaughter, Julia and grandson, Adam; daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and Darrell Lyons, Jr. of Hewitt, Texas; and a brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Gay Roden of Allen, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park, Pastor Bob Rainey will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at the funeral home.Serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Lyons, Jr., Jamal Haj, Paul Sonnier, Adam Haj, Wayne Smith and Trey Roden.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.