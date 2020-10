Charles WilliamsSept. 9, 1953 - Sept. 30, 2020Charles Williams, 67, passed away Wednesday Sept. 30. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Doris Miller Memorial Park. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Dorsey Keatts Chapel.Dorsey Keatts -WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com