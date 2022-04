Charles Lendon Young, Jr.



April 15, 1947 - December 11, 2021



Charles Lendon "Lendy" Young, Jr., 74, passed away December 11, 2021, peacefully in his Groesbeck home following a brief illness. He was the eldest son of Charles and Mildred (Schmid) Young of Reagan. There will be no formal service. Interment will be held privately with the family. A Memorial lunch will be held on December 29, at the VFW, 276 TX-14, Mexia, TX.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.