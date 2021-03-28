Charles Allen Young
June 28, 1963 - March 15, 2021
Charles Allen Young, 57, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his home in Harlingen, Texas, on March 15, 2021.
Charles was born at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, to Charles and Rita Young, of Hewitt. He graduated from Jefferson-Moore and went on to be a videographer for various T.V. stations before going on to be a car salesman in South Texas.
He will be remembered for being a talented saxaphone player and his love for football, fishing, boating, karaoke, as well as his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita; father, Charles; sister, Loretta; and son, Brian.
Survivors include brother, David Young and Cameron Lankford of Hewitt; sister, Donna Sapp of Hewitt, Josie Williams; daughter, Paula, Odelia and son, Christopher, of Austin; Jane Young of San Antonio; as well as daughter, Demi and son, Brennan, of Austin.
He also had several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donatenow.heart.org/american Heart Association
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.