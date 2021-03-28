Menu
Charles Allen Young
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Charles Allen Young

June 28, 1963 - March 15, 2021

Charles Allen Young, 57, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his home in Harlingen, Texas, on March 15, 2021.

Charles was born at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, to Charles and Rita Young, of Hewitt. He graduated from Jefferson-Moore and went on to be a videographer for various T.V. stations before going on to be a car salesman in South Texas.

He will be remembered for being a talented saxaphone player and his love for football, fishing, boating, karaoke, as well as his sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita; father, Charles; sister, Loretta; and son, Brian.

Survivors include brother, David Young and Cameron Lankford of Hewitt; sister, Donna Sapp of Hewitt, Josie Williams; daughter, Paula, Odelia and son, Christopher, of Austin; Jane Young of San Antonio; as well as daughter, Demi and son, Brennan, of Austin.

He also had several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donatenow.heart.org/american Heart Association.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Played Saxophone with Charlie at Tennyson. Truth be told, he was a little better than me. RIP Charlie!!
Donnie Turnbough
October 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Family and friends . My the Lord reach down and put his arms around you for comfort .
Janice Russell
March 31, 2021
