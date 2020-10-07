Charlotte Ann StokesAug. 19, 1948 - Sept. 30, 2020Charlotte Ann Stukes, age 72, a resident of Eddy, Texas, passed away Wednesday afternoon at her home after a lengthy illness. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, into a military family to Bobby and Mary Elizabeth (Mitchel) Woods, she grew up across the world as the family was assigned to various air force bases throughout her childhood. Charlotte earned her Associate degree in computer programming and worked at McLane company in Temple retiring in 2001. Charlotte was a member of the Highland Baptist Church in Waco and later attended First Baptist Church of Lorena, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Woods; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Whisenhunt; and her stepfather, Slim Whisenhunt.She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Doug Stukes of Eddy, TX; her two sons, Teddy Wayne Bell of Killeen, TX, and John Paul Stukes of Eddy, TX; her grandsons, Ray and Michael Bell; and a great-granddaughter, Kana Bell; her four brothers, Lloyd Woods of Moody, TX, Robert Woods of St. Augustine, FL, Roy Stephen Whisenhunt of Killeen, TX, and Manuel Whisenhunt, Jr. of Amarillo, TX; and her sister, Shirleen Whisenhunt of Killeen, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlotte was loved by everyone. Memorial Services to celebrate Charlotte's life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 11, at the First Baptist Church of Lorena, Texas, 307 E. Center St, Lorena, TX 76655 with the Rev. Heath Kirkwood officiating.