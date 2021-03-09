Charlotte Annette Collins
Sept. 5, 1956 - Feb. 15, 2021
Charlotte Annette Collins, of Waco, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 64. A memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, March 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.
Charlotte was born September 5, 1956, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Billy Gene and Bertha Jean (Harvey) Collins and attended University High School. During her life, she owned and operated restaurants in Leroy and Malone. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Manuel Collins and wife, Candice Davies; daughters, Bianca Collins, Charlotte Marie Collins, Jennifer Duarte and husband, Santiago; sisters, Deborah Romero, Tamara Nowlin and husband, James; brothers, Ronald Collins and wife, Alice, Bobby Collins, Stephen Collins; ten grandchildren, Daylon Collins, Benjamin Duarte, Joshua Collins, Kayla Collins, Deanna Collins, Andin Collins, Nathaniel Collins, Kiara Banda, Paul Sandoval IV, Daniel LeClair; great-grandchildren, Daylon Jaxon Collins.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.