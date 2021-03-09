Menu
Charlotte Annette Collins
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Charlotte Annette Collins

Sept. 5, 1956 - Feb. 15, 2021

Charlotte Annette Collins, of Waco, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 64. A memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, March 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.

Charlotte was born September 5, 1956, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Billy Gene and Bertha Jean (Harvey) Collins and attended University High School. During her life, she owned and operated restaurants in Leroy and Malone. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Manuel Collins and wife, Candice Davies; daughters, Bianca Collins, Charlotte Marie Collins, Jennifer Duarte and husband, Santiago; sisters, Deborah Romero, Tamara Nowlin and husband, James; brothers, Ronald Collins and wife, Alice, Bobby Collins, Stephen Collins; ten grandchildren, Daylon Collins, Benjamin Duarte, Joshua Collins, Kayla Collins, Deanna Collins, Andin Collins, Nathaniel Collins, Kiara Banda, Paul Sandoval IV, Daniel LeClair; great-grandchildren, Daylon Jaxon Collins.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlotte, will missed and loved forever our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family until we meet again sister.
David and Barbara DeLaRosa
March 13, 2021
Our sympathies from the Ruben Perales. Your Mom was beautiful as well as kind. She always made us feel welcome when we visited and it was great to meet you all. I know it is so hard losing both parents but trust in God that they are at peace flying with the angels! Ruben, Roxanne, Matt, Tom and Amanda Perales
Roxanne Perales
March 10, 2021
So sorry . I remember her always smiling and laughing. .RIP charlotte
Velvett Dodd dollins
March 9, 2021
Fun Memories with Charlotte. Prayers to the family during this time of sorrow
Charlotte Dodd Wallace
March 9, 2021
Bianca, I am so sad to read of your mother's passing. I wish I great words of wisdom for you but losing your mom just goes beyond words. All anyone can do is one day at a time. All you have to do today is remember to breath.
Lesa Kidd
March 9, 2021
