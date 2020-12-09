Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlotte Dreyer
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Charlotte Dreyer

Jan. 14, 1948 - Dec. 7, 2020

Charlotte (Troutt) Dreyer, 72, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Per her wishes, the family will have a private memorial at a later time.

Charlotte was born January 14, 1948, to Robert and Marjorie (Holder) Troutt and grew up in Mart. She was a 1967 graduate of Mart High School. She married Nelson John Dreyer August 3, 1974. She worked in the finance industry and home health care. Charlotte enjoyed painting landscapes and flowers, as well as using the internet to research topics of interest and form friendships around the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jerry Wayne Smith II.

Left to cherish her memories are her beloved husband, Nelson; daughter, Karen McSpadden and husband, R.W.; grandson, Kenneth James Walts; great-grandson, A.J. Walts; cousins, Linda Sandhoff, and Jimmy Holder.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Linda Clemmons
December 17, 2020
Nelson and family - we offer our sincere sympathies.
Joe and Evelyn Summers
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results