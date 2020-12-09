Charlotte DreyerJan. 14, 1948 - Dec. 7, 2020Charlotte (Troutt) Dreyer, 72, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Per her wishes, the family will have a private memorial at a later time.Charlotte was born January 14, 1948, to Robert and Marjorie (Holder) Troutt and grew up in Mart. She was a 1967 graduate of Mart High School. She married Nelson John Dreyer August 3, 1974. She worked in the finance industry and home health care. Charlotte enjoyed painting landscapes and flowers, as well as using the internet to research topics of interest and form friendships around the world.She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jerry Wayne Smith II.Left to cherish her memories are her beloved husband, Nelson; daughter, Karen McSpadden and husband, R.W.; grandson, Kenneth James Walts; great-grandson, A.J. Walts; cousins, Linda Sandhoff, and Jimmy Holder.