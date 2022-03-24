Charlotte GarciaSept. 15, 1960 - March 17, 2022Charlotte Lee Garcia, 61, returned home to Heaven Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children. Please join the family in celebrating her life. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 25, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Rhoades officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family requests those in attendance to locate their favorite photos of Charlotte to be left in abundance at either service.Charlotte was born September 15, 1960, at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas. Growing up, Charlotte attended Connally ISD, and had a love for roller skating, cheerleading, and all things Journey. She enjoyed her career in retail as a store and sales manager for several up-and-coming stores including Claire's and the Gap, often traveling for her work.Charlotte met the love of her life, Jessie, in a happenstance encounter after an REO Speedwagon concert. The two were married October 13, 1984, beginning what is colloquially known as the "Greatest Love Story Ever Told." After marrying, Charlotte and Jessie lived together in Waco and became parents with the birth of their son, Devin Garcia, followed by their daughter, Barbara Garcia. She treasured her children and proudly supported them in every endeavor. She especially loved her role as 'Grammy' to her first and only grandchild, Jesse Wayne Garcia. Charlotte's family shared an amazing legacy of love and life together, and she will be missed without end.No matter the circumstance, Charlotte was a conversation-starter. She was a dear friend to all walks of life and her presence and warmth will be deeply missed. Charlotte was beautiful, funny, talented, selfless, smart, and fiercely independent. There are many parts to Charlotte that made her unique and special. Charlotte was an avid reader of mystery and crime, a determined backyard gardener and scrapbooker. Her love and talent for decorating and "junking" turned into a shared hobby for her and Jessie, creating many treasured memories.Charlotte is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jessie Garcia; children, Devin Garcia, Barbara Garcia, and son-in-law, Nicolas Narbaiz. She was a dear sister to Deborah Smithson, Jerry and Jessica Hutyra, Kevin and Jennifer Ordner, and sister-in-law to Roy and Gloria Rodriguez. She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews, Jason Smithson, Emily Leathers, Robert Harvey, Eddie Bull, Michelle Bates, Paul, Thomas, and Jesse Rodriguez, Leslie Hernandez and Kasen Ordner – known as her 'lil boo thang.'Charlotte is welcomed in Heaven by her grandparents, Lucille and Leslie Webb, Aline "Buggie" and William McCoy; mother, Barbara Lee Grumbles, Oran Leslie Grumbles; brother, Richard Worsham; nephew, Dustin Aldridge; and her beloved grandson, Jesse Wayne Garcia. Together, Jesse and his Grammy, Charlotte, will be laid to eternal rest.