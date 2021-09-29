Chester L. Phelps
Nov. 23, 1960 - Sept. 20, 2021
On the morning of September 20, 2021, Chester passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 1, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th Street, Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Chester was born November 23, 1960, to Helen Marie Gilmore (Johnson) and Alvin Willie Phelps at 6 and a half months and showed all he was a fighter. He had a love for fishing, race cars, barbequing and tinkering with anything mechanical from trucks to lawnmowers and anything in between. Until his lung collapsed, he was a volunteer firefighter for Lacy Lakeview. Chester was a very loving and big-hearted person who enjoyed life to its fullest. His children/grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Chester was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Johnson; his father, Alvin Phelps; his stepfather, Nolan Johnson; two sisters, Kathy Callahan and Pat Davis; a brother, George Phelps; a brother-in-law, Butch Davidson; two nieces, Jeannie Phelps and Janice Eury; and a nephew, John Patrick Davidson.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jo Ann (Sutton) Phelps; a daughter, Alisha Simpson and son-in-law, Ronald Simpson; three granddaughters/daughters, Amanda, Elizabeth, and Patricia Phelps; a sister, Betty Ann Davidson; a brother, Wayne Phelps; an honorary granddaughter, Angel Tharpe; and many other extended family members and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Simpson, Tim Conners, James Sutton, John Moncrief, Steve Gomez, and David Underwood. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.