Chester L. PhelpsNovember 23, 1960 - September 20, 2021On the morning of September 20, 2021, Chester passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 1, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th Street, Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.