Chris, known as Rocky to some, went home to our Lord on December 31, 2021. He unexpectedly passed away in his sleep from natural causes.
Chris was born on December 25, 1956, in Houston, Texas. He served in the US Navy then worked through night school to become an RN. He proudly worked at the Waco VA for over 30 years.
He will be remembered for his giving nature, goofy sense of humor, and kind heart. Rocky was an award winning pool shark and loved riding his Harley with friends. He never missed an opportunity to say I love you.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Charles and Margaret Rhodes. His daughters and their families, Brittany and Vince Ramirez, Autumn and Jonathan Henneke, Chelsea and Reid Jacobs, Taylor and Logan Carney, and ten grandchildren. We love you, Dad.
Memorial service pending.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
Condolences to family and friends. I met Chris when he came to work at the Waco VA (now Doris Miller VA). Throughout the years I enjoyed knowing and working with him because he was kind, smart, giving and a good RN.
Jenny Richardson Morrow Urban
February 14, 2022
My best pal, USS Ranger Sigs. We were so young then but Kevin was The Stud who knew the country steps on the dance floor. I´m glad he had a good life with all kinds of wonderful family. We only reacquainted year before last! Good good Grace shines upon his face.
Scott O´Connor
Scott O´Connor
January 28, 2022
I worked with Chris at the VA on 10B. It was never a dull moment when working him. My heart goes out to his family. You all are in my prayers.
Ryshekia Taylor
January 15, 2022
I was blessed to have spent 11 years with Chris. There are so many memories I have that no one can ever replace him in my heart. He was the sweetest, most gentle, caring and comical man ever put on this earth! I'll love you forever and always Chris!
Anne Schreiber
January 15, 2022
Chris was a wonderful friend since 1998. We played pool together and had many good times. He was always there when a friend was needed. RIP Chris and know you will be missed.
My thoughts are with his family and may you find the piece you need at this difficult time.