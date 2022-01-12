Chris Kevin Rhodes



Dec. 25, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2021



Chris, known as Rocky to some, went home to our Lord on December 31, 2021. He unexpectedly passed away in his sleep from natural causes.



Chris was born on December 25, 1956, in Houston, Texas. He served in the US Navy then worked through night school to become an RN. He proudly worked at the Waco VA for over 30 years.



He will be remembered for his giving nature, goofy sense of humor, and kind heart. Rocky was an award winning pool shark and loved riding his Harley with friends. He never missed an opportunity to say I love you.



He is survived by his father and stepmother, Charles and Margaret Rhodes. His daughters and their families, Brittany and Vince Ramirez, Autumn and Jonathan Henneke, Chelsea and Reid Jacobs, Taylor and Logan Carney, and ten grandchildren. We love you, Dad.



Memorial service pending.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.