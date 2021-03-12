Christell E. BessFeb. 14, 1941 - March 5, 2021Christell E. Bess, 80, of Waco, TX, departed this life to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 5, 2021. Due to this current pandemic, a private family Homegoing Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Victorious Life Church.Christell E. Bess was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1941, in Limestone County, TX, to Amos Emerson, Sr. and W. Estelle R. Emerson. The family moved to Waco, TX, when she was a year old, after the death of her father.She met and married Virgil C. Bess, Sr. in 1963.Christell was affectionately better known as "Patsy", or "Aunt Patsy" to all of her loving family members. Christell accepted Jesus Christ at a young age under Rev. King at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, TX.Christell received her degree in Child Development from McLennan Community College, all while working fulltime and raising four children as a single mother.Christell worked at Mexia State School several years until 1981, she started working for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (VA); now known as Doris Miller VA for 21 years, until retiring in 2003.She enjoyed many years of being retired: she took a cruise to Cozumel, and Belize. She visited California, Chicago, Maryland, Connecticut, Dallas, Oklahoma, Freer, Caldwell, Bryan, and several other places.She enjoyed family reunions, weddings, and traveling. She always enjoyed being able to participate in all of our Family Gatherings.Our mother devoted her entire life to her four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.There was nothing she wouldn't do for any of us.Christell was preceded in death by both parents, and six siblings. They are as follows: Amos Emerson, Sr.; W. Estelle R. Emerson, (Parents) Modine Adams, Amos Emerson, Jr., Odell Rutherford, Sr.; Rayborn "Buddy" Emerson, Doris F. Wright, and Eula F. Powell. Also preceding her were devoted and loving nieces, Linda F. Butler, Earnestine Williams, and Hattie M. DePena. A devoted nephew, Carl E. Williams, and many other loving family members.She leaves to cherish her memories - her four children: Sherri L. Bess-Benson-King, Virgil Charles Bess, Jr., Gary Wayne Bess, Sr., Lawrence Paul Bess. Her seven grandchildren: Michael Benson, Jr., Bianca Christell Benson, Gary Wayne Bess, Jr., Gabriella Christell Bess, Ty'Drevion Patterson, Z'Ryiah Patterson, and Johntai Contigous. Her four great-grandchildren: Jha'Mikal R. Benson, Brooklynn R. Benson, Kaiden C. Parr, and Sincere Bess.There are several very special family and friends to mention (YOU ALL ARE) that will cherish her memories as well. Honorably mentioned are Nettie S. Tinsley-Watkins, Michael P. Tinsley, Sandra J. Hardy, Claudia M. Richardson-Mack, and Flora Hogg. Others are Mary Beth Perkins, Linda Ebron Majors, Essie Brooks, and Lula Henry. She loved and adored all of her family and friends near and far - and prayed so at the dinner table for each of you. She loved and enjoyed socializing with all of her family and friends she knew/met doing her most favorite pastime: Facebook. She also loved reading, singing, she knew how to play the piano, she loved dancing, find-a-word puzzles, her soap operas, movies, so many things, too numerous to name here. We will all love and cherish our memories of her, and will miss her deeply.